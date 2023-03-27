Her Original Poem About Love Sometimes Meaning That You Have To Leave Gave Me Chills

Leaving someone you love takes an incredible amount of strength and courage, whether it’s a spouse, a friend, or a parent.

When you’re in a tumultuous relationship with someone, there are times when love isn’t enough, and you have to walk away.

If more bad happening in your relationship than good, that’s reason enough to get out of it. And you don’t have to feel guilty about it, either.

You tried your best to make it work, so this is not you leaving when times get tough. In fact, maybe you even stayed longer than you should have.

You’re allowed to care about them, but when your love for someone is poisoning other areas of your life, like work or your sleep schedule, it may be for the best to love them from afar.

Whitney Hanson (@whitneyhansonpoetry) is a TikTok phenomenon and bestselling author of “Home,” a collection of poems about love, loss, and healing.

She’s reading one of her poems on TikTok and sharing its profound message with those struggling to cope with leaving a loved one.

“It took me a long time to accept that sometimes love is leaving,” recited Whitney.

“Sometimes, love is watching from a distance while you grow on your own. Sometimes love is knowing that your hand will be much better held by someone else.”

