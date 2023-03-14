Her Son’s Preschool Teacher Told Her To Stop Packing Him “Disgusting” Lunches That Distract The Other Children In His Class

When you were a kid, did you ever get picked on for the kind of food you had packed in your lunchbox? Did you ever get picked on by your teacher?

One woman is baffled by her son’s teacher after she called her to tell her that her son’s lunches were “disgusting and inappropriate” and that he had to stop bringing them to class.

She’s 34-years-old; her son is 5 and attends preschool. She’s been packing the same kinds of food in his lunch box for a while now.

His lunch typically contains foods he loves, especially those connected to his family’s Korean heritage.

So she usually packs him celery with bleu cheese and goat cheese, kimchi and spam, and Sriracha-flavored Doritos.

The lunch makes her son happy, so she’s had no issues until recently when her son’s teacher called her after school.

“She made absolutely no effort to sound kind when she, in an extremely rude and annoyed tone, told me to stop packing my son such ‘disgusting and inappropriate’ lunches,” she recalled.

Her son’s teacher told her that his lunches have an “unpleasant” smell and distract the other students.

It’s a shame this happened, especially because she and the teacher have always had a good rapport.

