Here’s How You Can Make A Beautiful Easter Brunch Board For All Your Guests

Whether you’re planning a large gathering for Easter or keeping the holiday celebrations to a smaller scale, this Easter brunch board will work for your purposes.

The best aspect of the brunch board is the flexibility it offers. You can adjust the portions depending on the number of guests.

Not to mention, it’s a statement piece that’s easy on the eyes and an exciting way to welcome Easter.

TikToker Samantha Bauchmann (@samanthabauchmann) is showing you how to organize an enormous Easter brunch board that looks restaurant-quality.

After you put it together, don’t forget to snap a pic for the ‘gram! Your followers will surely appreciate it.

First, prep the food. You will have to do a lot of multi-tasking, so it would help if you could team up with someone to lighten the load. If not, that’s okay, too, because we know you’re more than capable of getting the job done.

Here’s what you should start with. Wash and slice the fruit, pour the juices into pitchers, and make the hard-boiled eggs and whipped cream.

After that is done, get to work on your hash browns. While your hash brown patties are cooking in the oven, make some bacon and festive pancakes.

Use a pancake griddle that has egg and bunny shapes, so you don’t have to carve them out yourself, saving a whole bunch of time.

If you follow this order, all the food should come out hot at about the same time.

