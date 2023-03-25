His Girlfriend Always Buys Him Ridiculous Birthday Presents That He Doesn’t Like, And After She Gifted Him His Latest Present, He Tossed It Right In The Trash

Growing up, most of us were taught that if we’re given a gift we don’t like, we should still smile and say thank you, no matter how ridiculous it is.

A man recently snapped at his girlfriend when she got him a birthday gift that is more useful to her than it is to him. She’s been doing this for years.

He’s 28 and has been with his 30-year-old girlfriend for eight years. They’ve been living together for the last four years.

She’s a creative person who is always working on different kinds of projects, and he said she has the tendency to get “lost in her own world.”

Ever since they started living together, she began doing this odd thing where she would get him birthday presents that specifically catered to her interests and needs instead of his.

For instance, she gifted him a pack of stickers based on her favorite cartoon on one of his birthdays. He doesn’t watch the cartoon and got zero use out of the stickers.

She also got him a jewelry box, although he doesn’t wear any jewelry. She’s been using it ever since she “gifted” it to him.

This year, he lost it when she gave him his birthday gift. She got him a pencil lengthener, which is something artists often use. It doesn’t fit your standard No. 2 pencil, only colored pencils.

He doesn’t use pencils and has absolutely no need or want for a pencil lengthener. Finally, he couldn’t hold back his anger anymore and flipped out.

“When she asked me if I liked it, I just quietly walked outside our home and tossed it in the trash,” he said.

