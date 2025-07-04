His Estranged Daughter Passed Away, And It Made Him Sob To Read The Letters She Never Sent Him

Sometimes, relationships don’t end with noise; they end with silence. And you can be left waiting around, holding out hope that one day, that silence will be done.

Five years ago, this man’s daughter completely cut him out of her life. It all came about after his wife cheated on him and left him for her affair partner, who was far wealthier than he was.

His now ex-wife’s affair partner was able to spoil his daughter in ways he wasn’t able to back then due to the financial gap between them, and that led to the demise of the relationship with his daughter.

He went to therapy, but it didn’t exactly help him get over his daughter no longer wanting to speak to him. Two weeks ago, his daughter sadly passed away following a car accident.

“I never stopped loving her for a single minute, but I never approached her to show her that her boundaries matter, and [I] was willing to wait for her to come back on her own, even if it took decades,” he explained.

He took some time off from his job as a lawyer, but he went back to the office two days ago, as he wasn’t able to keep taking time off.

Then, his ex-wife dropped by while he was at work, and he handed him a folder. Inside, there were tons of letters his daughter had written to him, yet never sent.

His ex mentioned that she had come across the folder in his daughter’s room, and she thought he should have the letters.

“And I waited to get home to read them because I knew I’d sob if I read them there and wouldn’t be able to work, and I’ve been sobbing nonstop for four hours now,” he added.

“I myself used to write her a lot of letters and messages that I’d just throw away. She wrote about how embarrassed she was when she requested to not see me again and how she still loves me…”

His daughter wrote about her dream of reconnecting with him. She wrote about hopefully going on vacation with him one day and meeting his wife and children.

His daughter wondered in her letters if he still loved her or thought about her. She put in there that she wished to be a lawyer, just like him, and hoped he would be proud of her going to law school.

“…She even wrote one after her ex-boyfriend cheated on her and how she wished I was there, and she was clearly crying because there were stains on the letter, and that just broke my heart in a way that I didn’t know was possible,” he continued.

“I wish I’d get just 10 extra minutes with her to tell her I love her so much and that I couldn’t be any prouder of her.”

