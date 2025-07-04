She Refuses To Speak To Her Half Sister, Who Started Bawling When She Saw Photos Of How She Spoiled Her Little Cousin For Her Birthday

Just because you share your DNA with someone doesn’t mean you need to give them a spot in your life. Back when this 24-year-old woman was 10, her dad cheated on her mom, and her dad’s affair partner ended up pregnant.

Her mom promptly divorced her dad over the mess, and their lives were upended for quite some time after that. Her dad’s affair partner gave birth, but their relationship died out, and now they are simply co-parents when it comes to their daughter and nothing more.

“My dad tried to get me to bond with my half sister, but I was pretty angry with him over the cheating and ruining our family thing, so I refused and avoided going to his place as much as possible,” she explained.

“I am low-contact with my dad still. I want to be clear that I don’t hate her, but her existence brings up a lot of painful memories, and I would rather skip it.”

“I’ve never been in her life except for a few times unwillingly when she was a baby. Probably best for both of us to be parallel as much as that upsets my dad and his family. I’m closer to my mom’s side as a result.”

She has a 14-year-old cousin on her mom’s side of the family, and they are incredibly close. Her cousin’s parents are going through a divorce, and her cousin has been struggling a lot, which she can understand.

She’s been doing her best to make her cousin feel better about the change in family dynamics, and her birthday was a week ago.

Her cousin has gotten obsessed with makeup tutorials, but she doesn’t have many items to use. Since she has an amazing career in the cosmetics world, she gets a lot of benefits, like samples of products.

“I made a plan with her mom to take her out for a glow-up day, got mani/pedis, had a nice lunch, and took her to one of my company’s stores to have a consultation with a makeup artist,” she said.

“I also got my hands on a fancy makeup bag that was a limited-time free gift for large orders and filled it with samples, skin care stuff, and a good set of brushes for her. She loved it and we had an amazing time. It’s the happiest I’ve seen her in a year.”

“I posted a couple of pics of us on my Instagram. The next day, my dad called telling me that my half-sister was bawling her eyes out because I took my cousin out to do really fun things, but I won’t even speak to her.”

She’s confused about how her half sister got her hands on the photos, as she’s not friends with her or her dad online.

She responded to her dad that if her half sister has an interest in visiting the same store, she will give them access to her special discount, but she’s not going to take her there.

She reminded her dad that it’s time for him to respect that she’s biologically related to her half sister, but that doesn’t mean she needs to form a bond with her.

“So, my dad’s side of the family is angry at me now for breaking her heart, but I’m not sure whether or not I actually did anything wrong,” she concluded.

