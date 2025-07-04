Her Dog Bit Both Her Little Kids Today, But She’s Been Allowing Them To Terrorize The Pup

Valerii Apetroaiei - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual dog

If you’re a parent to kids and pets, you owe it to all of them to help them figure out how to peacefully co-exist, and that can’t happen if you allow your children to terrorize your animals.

This mom has a dog named Teddy, whom she’s owned since he was just a puppy, and now he’s seven. Teddy was in her life well before she had her kids, so he grew up alongside her children.

When the pandemic hit, she actually gave Teddy to her grandma so as to prevent her from becoming lonely. Teddy spent three years living with her grandma, but then she passed away earlier in the year.

Teddy had some time apart from her kids while he was living with her grandma, though she saw Teddy every week when she visited the two of them.

Now that Teddy is back home with her, she’s struggling to get him and her children (who are three and five) to get along.

“My 5-year-old is always trying to play with Teddy or aggravate him. Every day, I spend so much time reprimanding my 5-year-old for doing too much with the dog,” she explained.

“I send him to his room or put him in time out if he’s not being kind to the dog, it’s not like I let my kid terrorize Teddy.”

She’s lost track of the number of times Teddy has bitten her son, but it has always happened on her son’s hands and never causes damage.

Well, earlier today, Teddy bit her daughter and son in the face, and then he tried to turn on the babysitter, too.

She admits her son was causing Teddy grief, so she understands why he snapped at her son; however, her babysitter and daughter weren’t doing anything to warrant Teddy’s wrath.

“I just don’t know how to fix this because sometimes my son deserves to get bit for aggravating the dog and not listening to me,” she continued.

“But there have been times when Teddy has bitten both of my kids without warning. An example would be us sitting on the couch, and my son went to grab a blanket, and in getting off the couch, Teddy bit him when he was going away from Teddy, not towards [him]. Today, with my babysitter, she was walking in the house, and he just snapped at her.”

She’s not sure she sees a solution for getting Teddy and her kids to a good place, unless she locks Teddy in her bedroom, away from the little ones.

Her husband is beginning to lose his patience with Teddy, and she’s left feeling like she’s lost control of her kids and her pup.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





