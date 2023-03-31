His Girlfriend Recently Revealed That She Most Likely Will Never Trust Him, And This Is Really Beginning To Take A Toll On Him

When you meet someone on an online dating app, it’s normal and usually suggested to keep your guard up for a while in case things go wrong. But after dating someone for a few months, you should be able to start being yourself and open up.

One man is struggling to connect with his girlfriend, who he met online. They’ve been in a relationship for eight months, but she recently admitted to feeling like she’ll never be able to let her guard down for him.

He’s 45-years-old, a father, and works in media. He films many things on-air and in front of large crowds, so he’s always had an outgoing personality. He met his 43-year-old girlfriend on a dating app.

“We met, fell in love, and I think she is the most beautiful woman in the world,” he explained.

They both experienced bad marriages where their exes cheated on them, so they each carry some emotional baggage and realize how important it is to honor each other’s feelings.

He believes that due to her first unlucky marriage, she’s been cursed with the bad habit of overthinking and making up bad scenarios in her head.

For instance, she recently thought he was living in debt and only dating her for her money.

“This really hurt me as all I wanted to do is be with her for her,” he said.

“I had to sit her down and go through all my online bank accounts and credit records for her to understand I wasn’t lying to her and I wasn’t in debt.”

