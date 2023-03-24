His Girlfriend Secretly Bought His Son A Skateboard For His Birthday, And Now He’s Blaming Her For His Son’s Injury

Did your parents ever tell you that you couldn’t have a certain kind of toy or play a certain sport because you were at risk of hurting yourself?

Getting a kid a skateboard is a big ‘no’ for some parents, as they come with many risks. However, the American Academy of Pediatrics states that kids aged 6-10 can skateboard as long as they’re under adult supervision. Still, some parents are against skateboarding altogether.

One man is furious with his girlfriend after she secretly bought his son a skateboard and let him skate whenever he wasn’t around.

He’s 30 and has a 9-year-old son. He split from his son’s mom, his ex-girlfriend, six years ago but is still in touch with her as they share custody of their son.

He’s been with his current girlfriend for four years and said she is amazing. She has a great relationship with his son.

However, there’s been an issue with their relationship after she gave his son a gift that he disapproved of.

“Last year, my son suddenly gained an obsession with skateboarding,” he said. “He would talk nonstop about it and kept asking if he could get a skateboard.”

After discussing with his ex-girlfriend, they both decided against getting his son a skateboard, as they were afraid he’d hurt himself and thought he was too young to have one. He said his son was upset about not getting one but eventually got over it.

The other day, he got a terrifying call out of the blue while running errands. His girlfriend called and said that his son had dislocated his shoulder and had to be taken to the emergency room.

