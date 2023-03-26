His Wife Got Mad At Him For Wanting To Stay Home And Spend Time With His Newborn Daughter Instead Of Going Out To Dinner

Having a newborn baby changes a person’s life drastically. Parents’ schedules change, daily habits, and routines change, etc.

One man has been struggling to get along with his wife after she got mad at him for wanting to stay home with their baby instead of going out at the end of the day.

He’s a 25-year-old surgical resident who often has to work 12-hour shifts. His wife is a stay-at-home mom and spends her days caring for their newborn daughter. His parents also live with them, so they have extra help if they need it.

Recently, work has been making him exhausted. Not long ago, he had to work for 24 hours straight. Thankfully, he had the following evening off.

He wanted to use his free time to relax at home and spend some quality time with the baby, but his wife really wanted to go out to dinner.

When she told him what she wanted to do, he tried his best to reason with her and be understanding.

“I told her that I understand being cooped up all day at home can be very boring, so we could do something quickly, but that I want to spend most of our time at home,” he recalled. “She was pretty upset by this, but I’m honestly past arguing at this point.”

He thinks his wife is an amazing mother and understands that raising a newborn is tough. He also understands that she wants a break from the house, but he desperately needs a mental and physical break too.

Plus, he noted that his parents are there if she ever needs a moment to herself.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.