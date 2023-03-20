How To Actually Start Investing In Yourself And Taking Control Of Your Own Life 

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Katharina Buczek.

Investing in yourself is one of the most crucial things you can do in life to ensure your personal and professional growth. While it may seem daunting at first or even make you feel guilty, taking the time and effort to focus on yourself will have long-lasting and positive effects on your mental health and overall life.

But, even though many people recognize the importance of self-investment, it can be really challenging to know where to get started. So, here are a few tips on how to take the leap and prioritize your well-being.

Start By Setting Goals

Setting goals can feel intimidating, but it doesn’t have to be. Instead, start by considering what you want to achieve in the short term and long term.

Do you want to learn a new skill, change your career path, work on forging new friendships, or travel to a new place?

Write down whatever your goals may be and make them as specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART) as possible. This will help you stay focused and motivated as you work towards your aspirations.

Then, once you have a concrete understanding of your goal parameters, you can start incorporating conscious efforts to work toward their achievement in your everyday life.

Let’s say you want to plan a trip to southern California– which will cost $2,000– and be able to afford it by this time next year.

