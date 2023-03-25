She Called Out Her Late Dad’s Girlfriend And Family On Facebook After They Blocked Her, Changed The Locks On Her Dad’s House, Took His Possessions Without Telling Her, And Claimed To Be Her Dad’s Biological Family

In 2021, this 22-year-old woman’s father passed away when he was only in his fifties. And at the time, he had been in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend.

“And they were never married and were not common law married due to the fact that they didn’t live together until about four months before his passing,” she explained.

But, several years before her father’s passing, she and her brother, who is 24, began living on their own. That meant her dad was able to move his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s own children in– who are 23 and 27– without putting any strain on her and her brother.

However, once her father passed away, it was obviously just his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s children living in his house. And since her father didn’t have a will, all of his belongings and the property were to be split between herself and her brother.

Still, she and her brother opted to allow them to continue living there as long as all of the bills were paid.

Even after doing that, though, her father’s girlfriend did not want her or her brother to touch any of their father’s belongings. In fact, the girlfriend even refused to just let them in the house.

At one point, the basement also had some flooding issues, and she and her brother offered to help fix it. Her father’s girlfriend told her everything was under control, though, even when it wasn’t.

So, the basement wound up being much worse than she was told. There was mold growing on all of the walls, and a bunch of her father’s belongings got ruined. Yet, her father’s girlfriend did not show any remorse.

“She ended up changing the locks on the house and moving out without telling us,” she revealed.

