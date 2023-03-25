She Declined To Be Her Future Sister-In-Law’s Maid Of Honor Because She’s Simply Too Busy, And Now Her Future Sister-In-Law Is Ranting About Her Behind Her Back

Being someone’s Maid of Honor is very special, but depending on the kind of wedding the bride wants, it can feel like a full-time job.

Some brides out there expect the Maid of Honor to plan all the events leading up to the wedding herself, from the bridal shower to the bachelorette party.

One woman recently upset her future sister-in-law after saying no to being her bridesmaid because she’s too busy. Now she’s wondering if she made the wrong choice.

She’s 29 years old and just had a baby with her husband. He has a younger brother who recently got engaged to his girlfriend, so she’ll soon have a new sister-in-law.

“I have known his brother’s girlfriend for four years,” she explained.

“We’re not extremely close, but we hang out whenever there’s a family get-together.”

Her future sister-in-law asked her if she’d be her Maid of Honor. It was a bit unexpected, considering she has four other bridesmaids consisting of cousins and school friends.

Unfortunately, she had to say no, because she knew it would be too big of a job. In addition, her future sister-in-law will need help planning all the wedding-related events.

With her baby under six-months-old, she already has too much on her plate to help plan a wedding. So instead, she offered to be a regular bridesmaid.

