She Declined To Go To A Wedding After Her Best Friend Wouldn’t Allow Her Boyfriend To Participate In Any Of The Activities With Them

For some reason, some of the biggest arguments that can occur throughout planning a wedding are related to plus-ones.

One woman recently got into an argument with her best friend because she planned on bringing her boyfriend as a plus-one to their mutual friend’s wedding.

Her name is Mariah, and she’s still super close with her college friend, Hannah. Hannah has a boyfriend named Doug, who has a close group of friends.

Since Hannah started dating Doug, she and Mariah have become a part of Doug’s friend group. They’re all in a group chat and hang out as often as possible.

One member of the friend group, Sam, is getting married to his fiancée, Mary. When they first got engaged last January, Mariah was talking to a guy, so Mary told her she could bring a plus-one to their wedding.

A year has passed, and the wedding is coming up in April. A few things have changed. For instance, Mariah has a new boyfriend, a guy different from the one she had been talking to in January. She received Sam and Mary’s wedding invitation and was still asked if she’d like to bring a plus-one.

She said yes, and made plans to bring her new boyfriend. It’s especially exciting for her because he lives in the same state where the wedding will be.

She was texting in a group chat with her friend group, minus Sam and Mary. They began planning to rent a bus they could all take to the wedding together.

She mentioned how excited she was to bring her boyfriend when both Hannah and Doug told her that she “couldn’t” bring him. None of her friends have even met her boyfriend yet, nor do they know anything about him.

