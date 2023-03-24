She Got Into An Enormous Argument With Her Husband After She Got Fed Up With His Morning Alarms Waking Her Up Too Early

A good night’s sleep is one of the most crucial parts of staying happy and healthy. Living with someone with an entirely different sleep schedule or morning routine can be really tricky.

One woman got into a big argument with her husband after she got fed up with his morning alarms waking her up too early. Now, they’re struggling to resolve their issues.

She and her husband are in their mid to late 30s. Her husband used to work a job with flexible hours, but three months ago, he started working an office job where it’s crucial for him to show up on time.

Unfortunately, this means that he has to start waking up earlier.

Her husband’s new job has made her realize that her husband truly struggles to wake up on time and has to set multiple alarms in the morning to wake up. The thing that’s bothering her is that he sets his first alarm for 6:00 am.

She doesn’t have to wake up until 8:30-9:00 am, but she always gets woken up by his early alarms and can’t fall back asleep. Although she considers herself a morning person, she doesn’t want to get up that early!

“The issue is that he sets his first alarm at 6:00 am and then sets four other alarms consecutively every 30 minutes,” she explained. “He usually ends up waking up around 8:00 am every day and going late to work while I wake up at 6:00 am feeling exhausted.”

After too many disruptive mornings, she tried to calmly talk to her husband to see if they could devise a better system that would get him to work on time and get her the extra sleep she needed. However, anytime she tried to reason with him, he’d get super defensive.

For a short while, she tried waking him up whenever she got up for work so they could get ready around the same time, but it didn’t work out.

