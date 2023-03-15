She Has A Recipe For St. Paddy Popcorn, And It’s Pretty Delicious

Yes, St. Patrick’s Day is all about the green beer, but it’s also the perfect time to create fun, festive snacks for your young kids, or anyone, really.

You don’t need to be of Irish descent to celebrate on March 17th. Surprise your family with this St. Paddy’s snack.

Whether you’re planning a party or just want to spend a quiet night of celebration at home, this recipe will do the trick.

It consists of a simple medley of popcorn, pretzels, chocolate, and Lucky Charms marshmallows. You can call it leprechaun bait since it’s delicious enough to lure the mythical figure out of hiding.

Each time you encounter a marshmallow in the pile of goodies, it’s like discovering a little prize or treasure of rainbows, clovers, unicorns, and hearts, making it an even more exciting treat for the kids.

Of course, it’s everyone’s favorite part of the snack!

TikToker Samantha Bauchmann (@samanthabauchmann) is showing you how to quickly throw together this St. Paddy’s popcorn to share with your loved ones.

So if you’ve got a taste for sweet and salty desserts, get started on making this popcorn.

First, pop the popcorn, and do your best to remove all the un-popped kernels. You don’t want to bite down on one of those–it’s never a pleasant experience.

Put the popcorn in a large bowl and place a cooling rack on top. Flip the bowl over and shake. All of the uncooked kernels should fall out.

