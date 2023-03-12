She Has A Simple Recipe For Pistachio Cake, And You Only Need 5 Ingredients To Make It

Pistachio cake is the last thing I would have thought to make for St. Patrick’s Day, but here we are! It just never occurred to me that pistachios could be used in pastries. Oh, and I guess they are technically green.

Now that I know about how deliciously light and moist this confection is, pistachio cake seems to me the obvious choice for St. Paddy’s because it brings out the green of the holiday.

Michelle Walker (@michelleconnellyw) has an easy-to-follow recipe for pistachio cake that she’s sharing on TikTok.

Dig into this dessert after you have finished your plate of corned beef and cabbage. Better grab a slice before the leprechauns get to it!

So if you want to bake a St. Paddy’s cake that everyone will love (including the leprechauns), check out the recipe below.

Cake Ingredients:

-1 box of white cake mix

-1 package of pistachio pudding

-3 eggs

