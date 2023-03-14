She Informed Her Sister That Her Boyfriend Can’t Come To Her Wedding, And Now She’s Afraid She Ruined Her Relationship With Her Sister

Planning a guest list for a wedding is one of the hardest parts of the process, especially when you have to narrow down who gets to bring a plus-one and who doesn’t.

One woman got into a nasty argument with her sister, who became infuriated when she told her she couldn’t bring her boyfriend to her wedding.

She’s 28-years-old and is in the middle of planning her upcoming wedding. She and her fiancé want to keep it small and intimate, only inviting people they’re very close with.

Her sister is four years younger than her and has been helping her plan. It has been a challenging experience, as they keep getting into arguments over petty things like the color of the bridesmaids’ dresses. But they recently fought over something that is making her sister not even want to attend the wedding anymore.

Her sister asked if she could bring her boyfriend, who she’s only been dating for a few months.

“I don’t feel comfortable having him at my wedding,” she explained.

“It’s a small affair, and we only invited people who we are close with and who have been a part of our lives for a long time. We didn’t want to invite any strangers or people we barely know.”

When she told her sister no, she was furious. First, she accused her of being selfish and not caring about her happiness. Then, she threatened not to go to the wedding at all if her boyfriend wasn’t allowed to be there.

She was determined to stand her ground and reiterated her reasons for not wanting the boyfriend there to her sister, who refused to comply with her wishes.

