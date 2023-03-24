She Really Upset Her Ex-Husband After She Told Their Local Animal Shelter That He And His New Wife Shouldn’t Qualify For Rescuing A Puppy

These days, animal shelters have to be very careful in deciding who can rescue and take home one of their available animals. Dog shelters, for instance, have to ensure that the new owners are responsible, have a safe and loving home, and can afford all of the dog’s needs.

Most animal rescue organizations have their potential adopters fill out extensive applications with references before they can get approved to take home a pet.

One woman recently ticked off her ex-husband after telling their local animal shelter that he and his wife should not qualify for rescuing a puppy.

She has a child with her ex-husband, who has remarried and is now the father and stepfather of four additional kids.

Her son lives with her, but she lets him have visits with his dad, so she’s maintained a healthy relationship with her ex and his wife. But there’s one thing about them that has always bothered her – their treatment of animals.

Her ex-husband and his wife have adopted a few cats from local shelters over the years but have always ended up letting the cats outside to run away, so they don’t have to deal with them anymore.

“They do this because they claim their child is allergic to them,” she said.

However, she doesn’t believe that.

A friend of hers runs a local dog rescue in their area and was contacted by her ex-husband and his wife because they were looking to rescue a puppy of a large dog breed.

