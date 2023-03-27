She Refused To Let Her Sister Borrow One Of Her Dresses Because Her Sister Gained Too Much Weight To Fit Into It, So She Got Accused Of Being A Bad Sister

This 24-year-old girl has a sister who is 4 years older than she is. She says that over the course of the past couple of years, her sister has gained a bit of weight.

3 years ago, her sister did fit into extra small clothing, but as of right now, her sister is a size large.

She claims she’s not trying to be mean or shame her sister by saying she has increased in size, though.

“My sister is still in denial about it and still buys clothes that would fit her 3 years ago,” she explained.

Now, her sister has a wedding coming up that she has to attend, and yesterday, her sister came to her and asked if she could borrow one of her dresses.

Her sister did have a particular dress that she owns in mind to borrow, and it’s not exactly a brand new dress that she went out and purchased recently.

The specific dress her sister really wanted is a dress she simply has not had the chance to wear herself yet.

On top of that, the dress is a size extra small, which she says is far too small for her sister to actually wear.

So, after her sister asked to borrow the dress, she told her no and refused to loan it to her to wear to the wedding.

