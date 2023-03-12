She Repeatedly Told Her Boyfriend Not To Take A Picture Of Her When They Were Just Hanging Out At Home, And He Accused Her Of Needing To Take “A Class On Confidence”

A few days ago, this 26-year-old woman was just hanging out and watching a sports game at home with her boyfriend, who is 31.

At one point, though, her boyfriend wanted to take a picture of themselves together in order to text to one of his friends.

But she immediately said no and really did not want her picture taken. After all, she was just trying to relax at home and felt like her hair was a total mess.

So she wound up telling her boyfriend to just take a photo of the game on TV. Or, he could even just send a picture of himself alone.

Her boyfriend did not listen, though, and proceeded to take a picture of her while she covered up her face. Then, he sent it to his friend while she repeatedly told him not to.

And afterward, this ultimately sparked an argument.

First, her boyfriend asked why she didn’t want her picture taken so badly. And she tried to explain how she was just trying to chill at home.

“And I don’t necessarily look my best, and I wasn’t feeling it,” she recalled.

But, her boyfriend’s friend wound up responding with a picture of themselves and their girlfriend while they were out.

