She Says She Finally Met The Worst Person Ever On A Dating App, And Here’s What Went Down

A woman named Megan from Oregon is declaring that she has finally met the worst person ever through a dating app.

In a four-part video series, TikToker Megan (@mottobot) is spilling all the juicy details of why this man has earned the title of “worst person ever.” And by the end of this story, you’ll be inclined to agree.

It was the weekend of Halloween, and Megan was looking for someone to just have some fun with. While scrolling through a dating app, she came upon the profile of a 31-year-old man named Josh.

Right off the bat, she spotted a bunch of red flags. For instance, written in his bio was the phrase, “I’m not like other guys.”

And, of course, there was the classic cringy picture of him sprawled across a couch with his legs all over the place. Despite all the signs, Megan still decided to meet him at his place.

While she was there, Megan ended up hearing a lot of problematic statements that would make any woman run for the door. For example, he mentioned that he hadn’t been on a first date in seven years.

Then, he proudly told her he had slept with over 400 women. But if he ever settles down, it would be with a “pure” woman. Oh, and she also has to be “financially pure.”

Apparently, that means he could never be with a woman who has already bought her own house because the experience would already have been ruined for him, and they couldn’t be first-time homeowners together.

Megan nodded and smiled the entire time. After she had accomplished her mission, she left immediately.

