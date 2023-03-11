She Says That If You Really Want To Get To Know Who A Guy Truly Is While On A Date, All You Have To Do Is Listen

Usually, it takes many years of being in a relationship to know every single detail about your partner.

But if you don’t want to waste your time with someone you’re not sure about, there’s something you can do to find out who they are, what they stand for, and what they really care about before deciding to continue dating them. And all you have to do is listen.

TikToker and psychologist Esther Sarphatie (@sarphatieesther) is sharing some solid advice on what women should do on a first date.

But her advice can also be applied to any situation where you’re meeting someone for the first time.

“I’m only telling you this because I wish that somebody would have told me this long ago,” started Esther.

Esther recommends paying close attention to a potential romantic partner’s words when you’re meeting them for the first time.

The very first things he chooses to discuss actually reveal a lot about his nature and personality. Whether he brings up his ex-girlfriend, his mother, or his career, those are the subjects he tends to value most.

Through the things he says, you’ll be able to tell what kind of man he is on the first date.

Even if he doesn’t specifically mention outright that he’s a kind, sweet, assertive, or jealous type of guy, you will be able to judge for yourself when you open your ears.

