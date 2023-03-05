She Unknowingly Went On A Date With A Married Man Back When She Was In College

It’s normal to bend the truth on a first date. Nothing too crazy, though. Maybe you exaggerated your position at work or added an extra inch to your height. However, there’s a difference between little white lies and absolutely wild ones. Like when a man doesn’t tell his date he’s married.

TikTok user Taylor Mathis (@taylormathis117) unknowingly went on a date with a married man during her time as a student at the University of Iowa.

She had just broken up with her boyfriend of two and a half years and decided to go out with her friends to get the breakup off her mind.

While at a bar, her friends kept telling her that a really cute guy was staring at her. He was wearing a superhero t-shirt. It gave Taylor the ick somewhat, but she ignored it because of how attractive he was.

When they made eye contact, he got up to talk to her. They exchanged phone numbers, and he asked her out on a date.

“He was very mature and immediately asked me out on a real date, which was very different from the college boys that I was used to,” said Taylor.

Afterward, Taylor could not remember his name, but she recalled that he played football in college. So she spent hours online with her friends trying to find out his name. Finally, they discovered that his name was Arthur.

They made plans for a date on Friday, two days before Valentine’s Day. Arthur took Taylor to a nice restaurant in Iowa City, and when he picked her up, the backseat of the car was filled with flowers and edible arrangements for her.

The date went well, but Taylor had a weird feeling about him. After the date, Taylor went out to the bars with her friends and her sister, who was visiting.

