While She Was In Her Bathroom One Evening, She Noticed A Man In A Hood And A Mask Watching Her Through The Dark Window

Is there anyone else out there who, like myself, cannot stand when there are windows in bathrooms? Especially when those windows don’t have proper curtains or ways to hide from public view? I always feel like I’m going to be seen by someone when I’m in a bathroom that has a window.

That nightmare came true for a young woman who saw a man staring at her from her bathroom.

She has a boyfriend, and they live together in an apartment just outside of a city. It’s in a small building, with them being two of only four tenants.

The bathroom in the apartment has a window in the middle of it which faces a row of houses’ backyards.

During the day, they keep blinds attached to the window drawn but open them at night, as their cat loves looking outside.

She figured most people in the quiet neighborhood respected and honored each other’s privacy. That is, until a few nights ago.

She was having a movie night with her boyfriend when she slipped away to use the bathroom. Knowing she would be in and out of there quickly, she left the lights in the bathroom off.

As she stood up and was about to leave the bathroom, she saw something out of the corner of her eye.

“I’m in full view of the window, light still off, and I get closer to see a tall, dark, hooded figured standing just one yard away,” she explained.

