He Purchased A Fake Diamond Ring For His Fiancée, But Now He’s Worried She’ll Find Out And Be Upset

This 22-year-old man just proposed to his 21-year-old fiancée last night, and she was completely caught off-guard in a good way.

His fiancée is still in nursing school for another year, and she expected him to propose closer to when she’s supposed to complete school.

He’s been dating his fiancée for 8 months now, but he really is excited to plan their wedding, as they want to walk down the aisle right after his fiancée graduates.

He and his fiancée have extensively discussed engagement rings and the actual proposal itself, and every time these topics came up, his fiancée expressed to him that she wanted to have an engagement ring with a real diamond.

“She has been adamant about a natural diamond…not lab-made, and no other stones other than diamonds,” he explained.

“She was never specific on the type of cut she wanted, carat, or anything else other than she just wanted “natural” diamonds.”

“With all of that being said, she knows I’m in the process of starting a software company and that I should be able to find something for “$1,000 or less” based on my budget.”

All throughout these discussions, he thought he definitely could purchase a nice diamond ring for $1,000.

But, when it came time to actually shop for a ring, he was shocked to find out that his budget was just not enough.

