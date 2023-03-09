She Wants Her Sister To Walk Her Down The Aisle Since Her Sister Raised Her From The Age Of 10, But Her Fiancé And His Parents Are Objecting Because They Believe A Man Should Be The One To Give Her Away

Growing up, this 23-year-old woman never met her father, and her mother passed away when she was just 10-years-old.

So, from that moment on, her older half-sister– who was just 19 at the time of her mother’s death– took over raising her.

While her sister’s father was present and willing to support her sister, though, he was not willing to do the same for her.

This meant that after her sister decided to become her legal guardian, her father’s family went into low contact with her sister.

On top of that, her sister didn’t just lose familial support while raising her but also had to give up pursuing a college education, having a relationship with her father, enjoying most of her twenties, and more.

So, after she got engaged a few months ago, she knew she was going to make her sister her maid of honor. On top of that, though, she also decided to ask her sister to walk her down the aisle.

“All of my life, she has had to fulfill so many roles for me– big sister, mother, father, friend– that it only felt right that those multiple roles be honored on one of the biggest days of my life,” she explained.

Her sister wound up being ecstatic after she asked, too, and enthusiastically agreed.

Unfortunately, though, the excitement did not last long– because after she told her fiancé about the plan, he actually objected.

