She Was Expected To Cook And Serve Food To Her Mom’s New Fiancé While He Hid Out In Her Mom’s Bedroom Due To Social Anxiety, But She Eventually Had Enough And Told Her Mom She’s Not A Servant

This girl, who is just 16-years-old, has always been super close with her mom– who is 40.

More recently, though, she feels like their relationship has been strained and believes it all ties back to her mom’s new fiancé, Ted.

Ted is 39, and she claims that she has always been very supportive of her mom’s relationship with him from the start.

“Even though I had my concerns when they got engaged within three months,” she revealed.

Apparently, her mom even hid Ted from her for the first two months of their relationship. So, she has only known the guy for one month now, yet he will soon be her stepfather. Can you imagine?

Anyway, given the engagement, Ted has been sleeping over at her house very often. Before he entered their lives, though, it was always just her and her mom living together for years.

So, she was not used to having a man in the house, and the adjustment period was a bit weird for her.

On top of that, she and Ted reportedly have a “pretty awkward relationship.”

“We don’t talk much, but when we do, it is very, very awkward,” she said.

