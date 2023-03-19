She’s Paying At Least $2,000 To Take Her Nephew And His Mom On Vacation, But Now Her Brother’s New Girlfriend Expects Her To Invite Her And Her Son Too

Have you ever felt pressured to invite someone on a trip or vacation that you don’t know very well?

One woman is wrapped up in some family drama after she invited her brother’s ex-wife and nephew on their family vacation, but not her brother’s current girlfriend or her son.

Her family background is an interesting one, for sure.

She and her husband have well-paying jobs but no children. So, they like to travel as often as they can. On many different occasions, they’ve paid for different family members’ trip expenses so they can join them on vacation.

She’s close with her younger brother, who, at one point, was married to her best friend. They had a four-year-old son together. Although they divorced, she’s still tight with her ‘ex-sister-in-law.’

Her brother started dating a new woman named Ashley about nine months ago, and she has a five-year-old son named John.

“I’ve only met John a handful of times,” she explained. “He’s a nice kid, but I don’t really know him. I only know Ashley on a first-name basis, in a way. We talk occasionally but nothing in-depth.”

She and her husband plan to go on a Disney World trip this summer in Florida with only her ex-sister-in-law, AKA, her best friend, and her four-year-old nephew.

They’ll also be going to Universal Studios and chilling out in Orlando for a few extra days. She and her husband are paying for the two of them to go, which adds up to around $2,000.

