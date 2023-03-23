She’s Planning On Having A Completely Dry Wedding And Serving Her Guests Nothing But Water, So Her Guests Are Upset She’s Cheaping Out

Wedding receptions are notoriously known as a time when people like to dance, have fun, and sometimes get a little tipsy.

A lot of wedding planning debates get centered around the alcohol situation, where couples debate on whether or not to have an open bar or a cash bar.

A woman and her husband have chosen to take the road less traveled and host a kid-friendly dry wedding with no alcohol whatsoever. However, they’re not going to serve any other type of beverage except water.

She and her husband are getting married at the end of the year, and they’ll have around 100-150 guests at their wedding. They’re paying for most of the costs, but her grandmother is also chipping in.

Because she and her husband come from big weddings, they decided to allow children at their wedding.

But what’s really resulted in a lot of backlash from their guests is their unpopular decision to have a dry wedding.

“There will be no alcohol of any kind at our wedding,” she explained. “Honestly, this doesn’t have anything to do with there being kids there, but due to the fact that my fiancé and I don’t drink.”

She noted that she and her fiancé rarely drink anything other than water. Occasionally, they’ll have a glass of juice or milk and don’t even drink coffee.

Because of their personal drinking habits, they didn’t want to spend a large amount of money to have alcohol or any other kind of beverage at their wedding when they won’t drink any of it, especially since they’re already paying a lot of money for catered food.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.