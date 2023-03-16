She’s Planning On Ratting Her Brother Out To Her Family, Which Will Definitely Cause Them To Stop Paying For His College Tuition

Did you ever have parents or family members that would support you, but only under certain conditions?

One woman and her younger brother are getting their college tuition paid for by their aunt and uncle. The one condition was that they had to get a STEM degree. However, her brother has decided to change his major secretly.

Her aunt and uncle are very successful, well-off people. Their aunt is an interventional cardiologist, while their uncle is a senior engineer in big tech. They don’t have children, so they’ve always spoiled her and her younger brother.

When it was time for her and her brother to start thinking about college, their aunt and uncle offered to cover their tuition as long as they followed two rules. They had to major in STEM, and they had to get good grades.

“I took them up on their offer, and I’m currently in the junior year of my computer science degree,” she said.

Her brother is a freshman at the same school and also decided to major in computer science.

Since the day her brother started classes, he was asking her for her class notes and tutoring help.

“I gave up many weekends that could’ve been spent on interview prep or personal projects to help him,” she explained.

When her brother’s second semester rolled around, she knew it was time for him to take one of the hardest required courses for computer science majors.

