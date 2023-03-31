She’s Sharing Her Mom’s Recipe For Easter Sunday Stuffed Shells

There’s no better way to celebrate Easter than with the perfect pasta dinner. It’s a meal you can reheat throughout the week, making great leftovers.

TikToker Melissa (@melissajorealrecipes) is sharing her mom’s recipe for stuffed shells coated with a homemade sauce that they make together every Easter.

Start by putting 47 ounces of ricotta into a bowl. Add one egg, seven to eight ounces of fresh cubed mozzarella, chopped parsley, and chopped basil.

Sprinkle in three-quarters cup of grated Pecorino Romano, salt, and plenty of black pepper. Then, scoop two ladles of homemade sauce into the same bowl.

Combine the ingredients together. The ricotta mixture should have a pinkish hue from the sauce. Next, cook some boxed jumbo pasta shells according to the instructions on the package.

While making the shells, cover the bottom of a baking dish with the sauce. After the shells are cooked, stuff them with the ricotta mixture and arrange them in the dish.

Drizzle more sauce on top of the pasta and sprinkle on some mozzarella and parsley.

Finally, pop it in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until it’s piping hot. Once you remove it from the oven, allow it to sit for fifteen to twenty minutes before serving.

Now, we’ll get into how to make the sauce. Brown country-style pork ribs in olive oil and season them with garlic powder, salt, and pepper.

