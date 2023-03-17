She’s Urging You Not To Sell Your Hair Online After She Had A Freaky Experience

I’ve heard some crazy stories about things sold online, but I’ve never heard a story quite like this one.

One woman has put out a warning not to sell quantities of your hair online after she had a freaky experience with a buyer.

She only cuts her hair every three to four years and doesn’t do anything unnatural to it. It’s not dyed, and she doesn’t put any products in it.

Every time she cut her hair, she used to donate it to Locks for Love, the organization that takes donated hair and turned it into hair pieces for children who suffer from hair loss due to medical conditions.

However, she found that Locks for Love was very particular about the hair they used and would discard most of hers. So, she began selling it online.

“I am very curious about the weird things people do, so I once asked a buyer what she planned to do with the hair,” she explained. “She said she makes smaller hairpieces for people with partial hair loss.”

She thought that was very cool and assumed that most buyers had the same intentions. That is, until five years ago when she asked a buyer who gave her an unexpected answer.

She listed a ponytail online, and it sold for $50. She asked the buyer what he had planned on doing with her hair. He told her he volunteered at an after-school library program where the students had recently read a story about cancer.

He wanted to buy her hair to show the kids what charity organizations like Locks for Love make wigs out of.

