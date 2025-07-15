He Saw A Strange Creature In The Snow While Hunting In The Appalachian Mountains

Nickolay Khoroshkov - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

If you thought snowmen weren’t scary, I’d advise you to think again. Beware of going to the Appalachian Mountains in the winter because you might just stumble across a snowman that is much less kind than Frosty.

TikToker Tiffany (@tiffsghosttalk) is sharing a story about a snowman with a hunchback, a club, and a vendetta against birds. It was sent in by a man named Jeremy from the Appalachian Mountains.

In the early 1990s, when Jeremy was around 12 or 13 years old, he went out to the woods one day to play in the snow.

He climbed up on his deer stand to get a better look at the falling snow. There were already about four to five inches of snow out there.

He had been sitting up in the deer stand for 15 to 20 minutes when he heard tree branches cracking. He waited to see if a large deer would come around the corner. He didn’t see anything, but he kept hearing the cracking noises.

When the creature finally appeared, Jeremy saw a tall, white, solid figure that looked like a man, but its shape was deformed.

It was pulling a huge club that was dragging behind it in the snow. It was about seven feet tall and had a hunchback. The creature would take a few steps and then skid forward.

There were some birds hopping around the base of one of the trees. The creature smashed its club on top of a bird, causing Jeremy to let out a small shriek. The creature glanced around to see where the sound came from, but it never looked up to where Jeremy was.

It hung out for 15 minutes, whacking every bird in sight. Then, it walked away, continuing to drag the club behind it. Jeremy waited another 15 minutes before deciding the coast was clear.

He jumped down and ran back home. He went straight to his grandfather to tell him what had happened. His grandpa calmly told him that the creature was a snowman who lived in the Appalachian Mountains. Whether it was true or not, Jeremy never forgot what he saw that snowy day.

