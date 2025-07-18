Her 40-Year-Old Boyfriend Tried To Kidnap Her When She Was In 8th Grade

TikTok - @ihatelyingcheaters - pictured above is Chloe

Three years ago, TikToker Chloe (@ihatelyingcheaters) was in the 8th grade and had a 40-year-old boyfriend who tried to kidnap her.

One day, she was playing video games after school because she was bored. She ended up meeting a guy on there, and they started playing together every day after school.

They added each other on Snapchat, and she found out that he lived only 20 minutes away from her. They developed crushes on each other and started video chatting while playing games together. Then, they told their parents about each other and that they wanted to meet up.

After about a month of trying to convince her parents, she succeeded. By then, she was in the middle of 8th grade.

She lied and told her parents that she met this guy at a football game and that they attended different middle schools. So, her parents were unaware that they did not know each other in real life.

Their parents texted each other and exchanged phone numbers. Of course, her “boyfriend” was just pretending to be a parent so he could get to Chloe.

They planned to meet up at the mall on a Friday after school. Chloe’s mom dropped her off at the mall. She hung around for a while before going to a doctor’s appointment.

Her boyfriend, “Jack,” said that his parents would chaperone them, but he took forever to show up and wasn’t answering his phone.

A few minutes after her mom left, he told her that he spotted her and was coming over. Chloe started getting freaked out when she saw an older guy in a hoodie approaching her.

He was definitely much older than a 13 or 14-year-old boy. “Jack” asked if she wanted to walk around. She didn’t know what to do and tried to play it cool, so she agreed.

He took her into a lingerie store, which made her super uncomfortable. She told him that she wasn’t allowed to go into that store, but he kept insisting.

Chloe started getting flustered and scared. She pulled out her phone, but he said that they needed to spend time together, so he grabbed her phone out of her hands.

At this point, Chloe was freaking out because he was becoming aggressive. She kept saying that she didn’t want to go into the store.

They started raising their voices, and he got so angry that he grabbed her arm. She burst into tears and called out for her mom.

A random woman came up to her with her kids in tow and asked if everything was okay. Before she could respond, Jack declared that she was his daughter and was just a little cranky, so she was refusing to go into the store. Chloe interjected, saying that she was not his daughter.

The woman’s husband appeared and asked what was going on. The wife gave her husband a look and whispered something to him.

The husband confronted the man while the wife pulled Chloe aside. Chloe was mortified that she had gotten herself into this type of situation, and she was afraid her mother would ground her for life.

The woman comforted Chloe and told her she wouldn’t get into any trouble. So, Chloe told her the whole story in tears and mentioned that Jack had her phone. The woman took Chloe to find a mall cop. The woman’s husband was still talking to Jack.

Jack knew he was about to get busted, so he ran over and attempted to drag Chloe away. Everyone began screaming, so he finally let go of her hand.

The police showed up and arrested him. They also searched his car and found rope, duct tape, hair dye, and a passport, all of which indicated an intent to kidnap her.

