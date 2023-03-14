This 8-Year-Old Boy Raised Over $100,000 For His Favorite Waiter After He Found Out That He Was Living In A Motel With His Family And Walking To Work Every Day If He Couldn’t Find A Ride

This story about a Waffle House waiter and a little boy with a big heart is bound to put a smile on your face.

Eight-year-old Kayzen Hunter is a regular at his local Waffle House in Little Rock, Arkansas. He loves going there to eat breakfast and to visit with his favorite waiter, Devonte Gardner.

“I come with a positive attitude. I treat everybody with positivity. I love to see everybody smile,” Devonte told THV11 about working at Waffle House.

Kayzen, who has been described as a kind boy who loves helping others, was saddened to hear that Devonte had fallen on hard times.

Devonte is a father of two whose family was recently displaced after discovering black mold in their apartment.

They were forced to move into a hotel, and Devonte has to walk or find a ride to work every single day because their car had broken down.

Every cent Devonte makes at his job goes towards keeping his family in the hotel, and it’s prevented him from being able to save for a car or apartment.

Upon hearing Devonte’s story, Kayzen had the brilliant idea to start a GoFundMe page for him to help raise money for everything the Gardners need.

“Devonte is one of the most joyous and positive people you’ve ever met!” writes Kayzen on the GoFundMe page. “He always greets us with the biggest smile. I hope your heart is as big as mine, and you will help me spread kindness in the world.”

