This Is Your Evergreen Reminder To Stop Feeling Guilty For Prioritizing Your Own Happiness

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Katharina Buczek.

You have to stop feeling bad for living your life and prioritizing yourself.

I know this can be tough to digest. As women, we are at even more of a disadvantage when it comes to accepting this idea.

From the time we were just little girls– in spite of changing societal norms– we were still exposed to notions that we were the caretakers.

We take care of our siblings, our partners, and, one day, perhaps our own children. At the same time, we are also expected to work, run households, and finish a laundry list filled with other responsibilities.

If this all sounds overwhelming– or if you are currently doing all these things and feel overwhelmed– you should not be shocked or feel like a failure.

“Doing it all” is unrealistic, unsustainable, and will only lead us to harbor negative feelings about both ourselves and those around us.

Still, it can be extremely difficult to break the cycle, to stop doing what you feel like you “should” be doing– regardless of whether those ideas come from other people or within yourself.

Rather than feeling bad for struggling under the pressure, though, you have to stop feeling bad about wanting to change your current situation. So, I am here to give you some reminders, reassurances, and a push to prioritize yourself.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.