After His Wife Called His Ex’s Family “Unemployed Trailer Park Trash” While At A Dinner With Their Friends, He Reprimanded Her In Front Of Everyone

Do you know people you’re not super close to anymore, but you still appreciate them and respect them?

One man recently got upset with his wife after she made some judgmental comments about the mother of his son at a dinner with friends.

He has a 13-year-old son from a previous marriage. He knew his first wife when they were teenagers. They had their son during their senior year of high school. Although he and his son’s mother are now divorced and aren’t close anymore, he still greatly appreciates her and her family.

His ex-wife’s large family hasn’t had the greatest reputation. Many of them are tough-looking tattooed people and live in a trailer park.

His ex has uncles and brothers who have spent time in jail. However, they were incredibly supportive and helpful after they had their son.

People say it “takes a village” to raise a baby, and he said his ex-wife’s family was like his village when his son was born.

Years have passed since his divorce, and he is now remarried. He recently had dinner with his son and wife at their friend’s house. Once the meal was over, his son went to play video games with their friend’s son in the other room.

Although he wasn’t at the table, he was still in earshot of all the adults who stayed there to chat.

Somehow they got onto the subject of tattoos. His friend mentioned his ex-brother-in-law and the impressive tattoos he has.

