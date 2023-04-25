He Just Learned That His Girlfriend Secretly Went On A Vacation With Her Ex-Husband And Their Children

This 27-year-old man has a 34-year-old girlfriend that he has been with for the last 2 years. Prior to him meeting his girlfriend, she was married, and she also has two children with her now ex-husband.

Recently, he has noticed that his girlfriend isn’t behaving quite like herself and is exhibiting some strange behavior on occasion.

So, he decided to take matters into his own hands and try to get to the bottom of why his girlfriend hasn’t been acting quite right.

He ultimately thought that going through her phone would give him answers, and it did; however, he never expected to come across what he found in there.

It turns out that he came across multiple photos of his girlfriend secretly on vacation with her ex-husband and their children.

“I found pictures of her and her ex on a vacation that I thought only she and her kids went on,” he explained.

“Along with another outing a few weeks ago that I had no idea about. I even meet her the same evening and asked about her day.”

“She said all she did was work. I feel hurt that she couldn’t tell me about this and has been lying to me.”

This particular vacation that he found photos of happened in December of last year, and his girlfriend was on this vacation for 4 whole days.

