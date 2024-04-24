He Paused His Relationship When The Son Of The Girl He’s Seeing Broke Down Saying He Doesn’t Want Them To Date

This 30-year-old man began seeing a 25-year-old woman who is already a mom to two young kids. She has a 5-year-old and a 1-year-old, and he says she’s an excellent mom.

She speaks very freely and honestly with her 5-year-old son, and her son has a ton of trust for her because of their bond.

Before he began seeing her, she was in two different terrible relationships, which involved physical and verbal abuse.

“This has obviously left an impact on the 5-year-old,” he explained. “We met as friends through a mutual friend, and so I had already been around her kids a few times, and we actually got along great.”

“The 5-year-old even said he loved me unprompted at all. However, he caught on that me and his mom had become more than just friends, and he did not have a good reaction to it.”

“He broke down before school one morning, telling her that he doesn’t want her to date anybody.”

She then had a follow-up conversation with her son, and her son once again insisted he would be extremely upset to see her date anyone, regardless of whether they were around him or not.

So, they have pressed pause on their relationship while they try to sort this all out. They’re planning on seeing one another again as soon as her son feels ready for this.

He feels like this only was a conversation in the first place because of how open and honest this girl is with her son.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.