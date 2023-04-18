She Lied To Her Coworker About A Friend Not Being Single Because She Believes They Would Be A Horrible Match

This young woman has a female coworker who has shown some romantic interest in one of her friends named John. In fact, her coworker even asked if John was single.

While he is not currently in a relationship, though, she believes that her coworker and John would be far from a match made in heaven.

For starters, her coworker is what she calls a “party girl” who is always talking about the guys she has “fun” with. At the same time, her coworker constantly complains about how she cannot find a guy to tie the knot with.

“And she acknowledges that the guys she’s having fun with are not marriage material,” she added.

Now, her coworker has gone on some dates with men who were apparently on the hunt for a serious relationship. But she claims that, with those guys, her coworker acts like an entirely different person.

More specifically, she revealed how her coworker pretends that she is a “home girl.” Plus, her coworker will blatantly lie about frequently having one-night stands.

Her friend John, on the other hand, is the complete opposite. First of all, he is much less party-oriented, and she just does not think he and her coworker would work together.

That’s why she wound up lying to her coworker about John’s relationship status a few days ago.

It all began when she and her four friends were out one night, and she ended up bumping into her coworker.

