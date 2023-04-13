Everything You Need To Know About The Alaskan Klee Kai, Which Is Basically A Mini Husky

Are you looking for a new furry addition to your family? The Alaskan Klee Kai make great companions and resemble miniature huskies.

They are described as loyal, vigilant, and intelligent. Their perky triangular ears and curious nature are traits that just add to the cuteness level.

But will this particular dog be a good fit for your lifestyle? Here are a few things you should know before getting an Alaskan Klee Kai.

The Alaskan Klee Kai is a pretty recent breed. It was developed by Linda Spurlin in Wasilla, Alaska, in the 1970s. A small dog and an undersized Alaskan Husky mated together, creating the Alaskan Klee Kai.

This breed’s coat is generally white with either black, gray, or red markings. Males can weigh between twelve and twenty pounds, and females usually weigh between ten and eighteen pounds. They typically live for fifteen to twenty years.

Like the larger huskies, the Alaskan Klee Kai has a double coat that needs frequent brushing. They shed quite a bit, so anyone with severe allergies should think twice before deciding to adopt an Alaskan Klee Kai.

Furthermore, they are social dogs and require connection with their owners, so if you tend to travel a lot, this may not be the best breed for you. They also don’t like being left home alone for long periods of time.

Do you have other dogs at home? Not to worry! The Alaskan Klee Kai gets along super well with other dogs. Pet rodents, reptiles, and birds, on the other hand, are not safe around them.

In addition, they are relatively tolerant of young children and protective of their families. They will alert you to any strangers or potential threats nearby.

