He Got Accused Of Being A Horrible Father Because He Coddles His Two Toddlers, Who He Had With His Current Wife, But Admitted To Not Feeling Like He Loves His Eldest Daughter

When this 34-year-old man was just 20, he had a girlfriend named Clara– who wound up getting pregnant. And he admits that he was never happy about the idea of having a child at the time.

But Clara decided that she was going to keep the baby. So, he felt like there was nothing he could do but go along with that plan.

That’s why after their daughter, Sadie, was born, he legally recognized her and got shared custody. Now, Sadie is 13-years-old, and she stays with him two weekends out of every month. He also attends her school events, sees her on holidays, and pays child support.

In spite of everything, though, he revealed how he doesn’t really feel for his daughter.

“If I’m honest, I don’t feel like I love her, and I know that makes me [a jerk],” he admitted.

“I care about her, but I don’t miss her when she is not with me, and I don’t feel the need to see her.”

After he met his current wife, Anna, six years ago, though, his love of children changed.

While his ex Clara and his daughter Sadie were not very fond of Anna, that didn’t stop him from tying the knot. Afterward, he and Anna went on to have two kids together– a son who is 4 and a daughter who is 2.

And with his younger children, he claims everything is different for him.

