She’s Ready To Divorce Her Husband After He Left Her Home Alone Sick To Care For His Mom

Marriage is meant to be a partnership; the kind where you can count on each other when you’re at your weakest.

But for one woman, being left sick and bedridden while her husband rushed to comfort his mom instead felt like the final confirmation of something she’s known all along: she’s never been his priority.

This woman and her husband are in their mid-30s, and she sadly feels like her entire relationship has been characterized by one thing: the fact that her husband consistently fails to view her as the most important person in his life.

Anyway, for the last several days, she’s been bedridden; that’s how sick she’s been. She’s had a high fever and vomiting, so she suspects she has some kind of stomach bug, which started on Thursday morning.

Her husband’s job is hybrid, so he works at home on Monday and Tuesday. The rest of the week, he has to travel out of town to a tiny apartment he rents.

“My MIL’s sister passed away on Thursday, relatively unexpectedly. She was in her late 60s. My husband decided to drive back on Thursday night to tell his mom. Side note: We bought a duplex last year, and his mom lives on one side and we live on the other,” she explained.

On Thursday, her husband phoned her to fill her in on his plan, but he didn’t express any concern for her. Her husband didn’t ask if he should come home to help care for her, nor did he bother asking how she was feeling.

After they hung up, her husband sent her a text, wanting to know if he should be worried about getting whatever she’s been sick with.

When her husband got back to their house, he left Gatorade and anti-nausea medication for her and went to stay at his mom’s side of their house.

“He took Friday off work and decided to drive his mom back to the town where his job is, so the two of them can stay in his apartment,” she added.

“Why? Because she needs a change of scenery to help her feel better about the loss of her sister. He’s decided to spend the weekend there.”

Yesterday, her mom drove over to be with her (she lives an hour away) since she was that bothered about her being home alone sick.

She told her husband that her mom came to check on her, but he still didn’t seem to care at all about her illness or needing any help.

As she said before, this is hardly the first incident where her husband hasn’t made her a priority. Also, he routinely prioritizes his mom above her, and she’s tired of it.

“We’ve had many, many conversations about this. I haven’t even told him that I’m upset, partially because until today I was too sick to have that conversation, and partially because I’m just tired and done. Today, I’ve been looking at apartments,” she continued.

So, here she is, wanting to divorce her husband after he left her home alone, sick, to go take care of his mom.

She isn’t talking about divorce because he left her alone for one weekend while she was sick. She’s talking about divorce because this is the pattern; his mom gets him first, and she gets whatever’s left. After years of feeling like second place, I think it makes sense that she’s finally done.

Do you think that’s too severe, or is she justified in wanting to leave her husband?

