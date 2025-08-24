Her Patient’s Daughter Threatened To Report Her For Refusing To Reschedule Surgery Around Her Brunch Plans

There are moments when selfishness is just annoying, like cutting in line or talking through a movie. And then there are moments when it’s so outrageous it makes your jaw drop.

Imagine standing outside an operating room, about to perform surgery, and being asked to delay it; not for another medical emergency, but for brunch.

This 30-year-old woman works as a surgeon, and at the beginning of the week, she had a patient in need of having their gallbladder removed (also known as a laparoscopic cholecystectomy).

It’s really not a minor surgery at all. While it’s minimally invasive, it’s not something you want to reschedule. Right before she was about to walk into the operating room with this patient, his 20-something-year-old daughter approached her and wanted to know if she could push the surgery off to the afternoon.

Apparently, this girl had brunch plans with her brother, and she didn’t want to have to cancel them. She was shocked that this girl had the audacity to make that kind of a request, as her dad was about to go into surgery.

Initially, she thought this girl had to be joking, but nope, she was dead serious. She briefly considered walking off and not saying anything; however, she calmly informed this girl that her dad’s surgery is not something you can reschedule on a whim.

This girl didn’t care, and she didn’t listen; she kept on trying to get her dad’s surgery pushed back by a couple of hours.

This girl even argued with her that, as a doctor, she should be able to move her patients around to accommodate the brunch plans.

“I bit my tongue, but inside I was boiling. Like, sorry your father’s health is messing up your pancakes and mimosas,” she explained.

“The best part? Is that she threatened that she’d file a complaint against me later for being inflexible and unsympathetic to the family’s needs.”

“I will never understand people like that. I work insane hours, miss holidays, go without sleep… and somehow I’m the bad guy because I wouldn’t reschedule surgery around brunch.”

I think that if anything, the only complaint worth filing here is about the daughter’s priorities. A doctor shouldn’t have to defend putting a patient’s health first, and the fact that she even had to explains everything. Brunch comes and goes, but your dad only gets one chance to make it through surgery.

