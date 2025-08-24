He Gave His Wife An Ultimatum: She Can Get A Job, Or He’s Only Giving Her An Allowance For What She Can Spend

Most couples fight about money at some point, but this isn’t a fight about bills piling up or kids’ expenses. This is about a wife who sleeps in, shops all day, and burns through money every month while her husband works full-time to cover everything. He’s at the point where he’s not sure if a budget will fix it, or if divorce is the only answer.

This 34-year-old man has a wife the same age as him, and she’s currently a stay-at-home mom, even though their kids are 12 and 14.

Their kids get picked up by the school bus at 7 a.m. every morning, and then his wife gets back in bed to sleep more.

When she finally wakes back up, she drives to Starbucks to buy a bagel and coffee. After she’s done with breakfast, she heads over to the gym, then goes shopping for herself.

His wife routinely spends $1,000 a month on ridiculous things, and sometimes she wastes as much as $1,500 on makeup, clothes, and eyelashes.

“I told her we need to get on a budget and stick to it, and if she can’t, I’ll have no choice but to put her on an allowance, or she can get a job,” he explained.

“She was furious and said if I wanted a working wife, I should have married a ‘hardworking girl’ instead of her. I reminded her that when we first married, she did have plans to work, and had all these big plans on becoming a ‘businesswoman,’ yet never acted on anything. She called me an ungrateful [jerk] and said, ‘Then divorce me.'”

Now, he makes $120,000 a year after taxes, and they live in a city that has an extremely low cost of living. But despite that, he always expected his wife to have a job and contribute to their household expenses.

His wife has spent years promising to look for a job, but that never happens, most likely because he’s enabled her to be a stay-at-home mom.

He’s honestly so fed up with his wife blowing money on herself that he’s considering divorcing her.

I think that he already knows who she is. She’s not interested in working, not interested in cutting back, and not interested in changing.

He can either accept that and live with the resentment or leave and give himself the chance at a real partner. It’s really that simple.

What do you think of him issuing his wife an ultimatum to get her to reel in her spending habits? Do you think that might be a good solution, or is divorce the only answer here?

