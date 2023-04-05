He Told His Girlfriend That He No Longer Wants To Take Her To Nice Restaurants Because Of Her Eating Habits

Those who are picky eaters or in a relationship with picky eaters know how painful of an experience dining at a nice restaurant can be.

Most of the time, there is hardly anything on the menu of a fancy restaurant that will please a picky eater. If there is, it often tends to be an overpriced version of a food they can make at home.

One man recently told his picky eater girlfriend that he no longer wants to take her to nice restaurants because of her eating habits.

He describes his girlfriend as an “incredibly picky eater” who has the diet of a young kid. She is very particular about the foods she eats and expects everything to be prepared a certain way.

For example, she refuses to drink water that isn’t flavored, food that’s “non-American,” and doesn’t eat anything with onions or garlic.

On the other hand, he loves food and has an adventurous palate that he credits to his adventurous lifestyle.

Whenever he takes his girlfriend out to eat, she orders the plainest and simplest thing on the menu, which is typically chicken tenders and fries.

“To me, it’s kind of embarrassing to go to a restaurant where there is a dress code and for her to order chicken tenders and fries,” he explained.

“It especially bothers me that since I typically pay, I end up paying 15 bucks for chicken tenders that I could get from the freezer section at Walmart for five bucks.”

