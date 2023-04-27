Her Boyfriend Donated $130,000 To Charity After Receiving His Late Brother’s Life Insurance Payment Instead Of Using It To Pay For His Share Of Their Bills, Which She Covers Completely Alone

This woman has been with her 29-year-old boyfriend for three years now. And for the last two years of their relationship, she has paid for most of their expenses due to their income gap.

While she makes approximately $90,000 per year, her boyfriend only earns $35,000 annually. On top of his low salary, he also has medical debt and credit card debt from not earning enough money to survive.

“I pay $2,000 of our $2,600 rent and most of the food costs so he can pay off debt,” she said.

And while she did admit to feeling like her boyfriend could do better with his finances, she still cut him some slack because of his tumultuous upbringing and family. So, she tried not to nag her boyfriend– even though he never really improved in any areas.

She, on the other hand, has worked hard to fix their financial situation. She has gotten newer and better jobs to increase her salary and even works 9 to 11 hours each day. At the same time, she claims it seems as though her boyfriend is just following his passions and not worrying about making ends meet.

“He teaches kids gymnastics, which doesn’t pay well. I’m an engineer, and it feels like I’m doing all the work keeping us afloat,” she explained.

Recently, though, her boyfriend’s brother passed away. Apparently, his brother was an alcoholic who died after he got drunk and fell down the stairs.

So, this left her boyfriend with a lofty life insurance benefit. His brother’s entire policy was worth $260,000, but it was split between her boyfriend and his mother.

Still, at the end of the day, her boyfriend walked away with $130,000– which could substantially help their financial struggles.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.