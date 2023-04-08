Her Boyfriend Used ChatGPT To Generate A Sweet Message For Her, But After She Found Out, She Was Pretty Upset That The Words Hadn’t Really Come From Him

With the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI), chatbots like ChatGPT are now revolutionizing countless industries.

Human resources professionals, for instance, are using the natural language processing tool to write job descriptions; meanwhile, marketers are using chatbots to write email campaigns, and computer programmers can even translate or write tests for code.

While we are witnessing the impacts of programs like ChatGPT on professional sectors right before our eyes, though, it remains to be seen how AI will impact personal relationships.

But, just recently, one 21-year-old woman came face to face with the fact that AI chatbots have the potential to ruin some romance.

It all began after her boyfriend, who is also 21, sent her a heartfelt message the other day. And according to her, the text was actually really sweet.

“It said things that I really appreciated hearing since he doesn’t say them often,” she recalled.

But, just a few hours later, her boyfriend wound up revealing that the entire message had been AI-generated.

It turned out that he had prompted ChatGPT to generate a nice message for him to send to his girlfriend– who is obviously her.

And despite the message being really good, she was ultimately just upset because none of the words truly came from her boyfriend.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.