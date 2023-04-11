Her Friends Abandoned Her At An Amusement Park For Hours, So She Wants Them To Reimburse Her

The idea of spending a day at an amusement park all by yourself sounds pretty terrible, especially if you were planning on having a fun day there with friends.

One woman recently had this issue after her friends abandoned her at a Six Flags for hours when they planned on spending a day in the amusement park together.

She’s 32-years-old and has a friend group comprised of other men and women in their 30s. They all met through working at different stores in the same mall.

Recently, she and her friends decided that they’d like to go to Six Flags together, and it took a few months to plan a trip.

She had the smart idea of purchasing a ‘flash pass’ they could all use as a group so that they wouldn’t have to wait in any long lines for rides. So she paid for the pass, and her friends sent her money for it.

Last week, she drove everyone to the amusement park, and they all arrived together. Once then entered through the turnstiles, she asked her friends to wait for her while she used the restroom.

When she got out, they were gone.

She texted one of her friends, who said they had all gotten in line for a roller coaster named El Toro. However, that didn’t make any sense since they had the flash pass that allowed them to skip the lines.

“I told them to get out of the line and intercept with me so that we could all move as a group,” she recalled.

